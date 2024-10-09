Hyderabad: Four held for Rs 5 Cr extortion while posing as naxalites

Hyderabad: The Osmania University police arrested four people who threatened a contractor by claiming to be Naxalite members of the banned CPI(ML) and fpr demanded Rs 5 crore from him.

The accused persons are identified as Salonka Prasad, 36; Rathlavath Ravi Naik, 29; Kammari Sheshappa, 37 and Mandagula Sathaiah, 37.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Osmania University Jagan said that on September 26 the gang sent a message on Whatsapp of a contractor named G Suresh, a resident of Tarnaka.

Also Read NGT issues notice to authorities over pollution in Hyderabad’s Sakhi Lake

In the message, the arrested persons claimed to be members Naxalite of CPI(ML) and demanded Rs. 5 crore ransom from Suresh or threatened to harm his relatives. When Suresh tried to ignore them, the gang sent him another message with details of his uncle, said the ACP.

The contractor then approached the Osmania University police who booked a case and a special team nabbed the four persons.

Prasad was facing financial problems and hence planned to earn money by extorting money from businessmen and contractors, said the police.