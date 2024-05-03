Hyderabad: Four held for smuggling 6 Kgs gold worth Rs 4.3Cr

The contraband was ingeniously concealed in a secret cavity inside the vehicle, said the DRI.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 3rd May 2024 8:23 pm IST
The seized gold.

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) here seized huge quantities of gold from a car on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway.

The vehicle, a Ford Eco Sport car, was travelling from Kolkata with four people in it. The vehicle was intercepted by officers at Panthangi Toll Plaza, Choutuppal, Telangana on Friday.

On questioning the occupants and searching the vehicle, the DRI officials identified 35 cut pieces of smuggled gold bars/pieces weighing 5.964 kilograms that are valued at Rs. 4.31 cr.

The contraband was ingeniously concealed in a secret cavity inside the vehicle, said the DRI. The gold along with the vehicle were seized and the four occupants of the car were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is in progress.

