Hyderabad: Four held for theft; vehicles worth Rs 10 lakh seized

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (East) zone in coordination with Chilkalguda police on Sunday, September 29 arrested four persons and seized 18 vehicles worth Rs 10 lakh.

The accused were identified as K Srinivas, 35, a native of Kamareddy district; Bejawada Yesu Rathnam, 38, a resident Cherlapally; Bejawada Shantha Rao, 28 also a resident of Cherlapally and Annangi Srinu, 32, a resident of Ranga Reddy.

Srinivas moved to Hyderabad 15 years ago. In 2019 he married Yellamma, who passed away due to COVID-19 in 2020. Srinivas then married his sister-in-law Vadde Laxmi in 2022, however, she left Srinivas three months after the marriage.

Srinivas went into depression and turned to alcohol. Due to financial difficulties, he began stealing vehicles from various places including metro stations and government hospitals in Hyderabad.

Srinivas stole vehicles from the parking lot of Osmania General Hospital, ESI Hospital, Niloufer Hospital and Gandhi Hospital.

The police seized nine vehicles, three each from Srinivas, Srinu and Ratnam. Two were seized from Shanta and seven vehicles were abandoned at various places in Hyderabad.