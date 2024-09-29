Hyderabad: 4 held for selling Mephentermine injections illegally

Hyderabad: A four-member gang who were found selling 30 gms of Mephentermine Sulphate injections were arrested by the Bandlaguda police on Saturday night during police patrolling.

While patrolling, a police team noticed two individuals behaving suspiciously. Upon checking their Honda Activa, they discovered 18 vials of Mephentermine Sulphate (30 mg) intended for illegal sale. The police quickly apprehended them.

The arrested persons are Mohd Nawaz, 22, a resident of Ghousenagar; Mohd Abdul Wali, 24, a resident of Indiranagar Bandlaguda; Ahmed Nahadi, 22, a resident of Noorinagar and Mateen, 21, a resident of Noorinagar Bandlaguda were arrested.

The gang had ordered the cardiac stimulant drug on the India Mart e-commerce platform without submitting any prescription. They paid Rs 7000 for a pack of 20 vials to the supplier.

After the consignment was delivered it was sold for Rs. 700 each injection, police said.