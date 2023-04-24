Hyderabad: Four including ex-cop held for failed conspiracy to murder realtor

Hyderabad: The murder conspiracy of a realtor was foiled after four including a retired police Inspector were arrested by the Commisioner’s task force.

Addressing a press conference, police commissioner CV Anand informed that Dasrari Bhoomaiah is the mastermind behind the failed conspiracy to murder realtor E Vijaypal Reddy.

He informed that in the year 2018, the retired cop Bhoomaiah was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a disproportionate assets case and suspected that realtor Vijaypal Reddy is behind passing on the information to ACB.

The retired Inspector developed a grudge against the realtor and in order to avenge Bhoomaiah, decided to murder him.

In this connection, the retired Inspector contacted Mamidi Chandraiah and he in-turn hired former Maoist Gorre Royagalla Shanker and Gaddam Kumar. Later they obtained a pistol from Bihar.

As a part of the conspiracy the accused persons also identified the house and vehicle of Vijaypal Reddy and conducted a recce.

The retired cop also paid Rs 5 lakh in advance towards the hired killing.

The task force apprehended the accused while the four accused persons were planning to murder the realtor at a lodge in Secunderabad. The police have recovered the weapons from their possession.