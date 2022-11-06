Hyderabad: Four rowdy sheeters and 44 others arrested for organizing Mujra party

Four rowdy sheeters along with 44 other persons and eunuchs were arrested by the Shamshabad police for organizing a mujra party at a farmhouse to celebrate the closing of rowdy sheeter of their friend by the police.

At about 3 a.m Special Operations Team Shamshabad of Cyberabad police raided one ‘Saleem Farm house’ on the outskirts of Narkuda village of Shamshabad, wherein one mujra party was going on.

The police apprehended 48 members, 4 Hijras/ Eunuchs and seized 4 knives, 5 hukkah pots and 49 mobile phones. The farmhouse belongs to one ex-rowdy sheeter namely Baba Khan of Mailardevpally police station who was organizing a Muzra party for his friends at his farmhouse in view of the closing of his Rowdy sheet recently, said Cyberabad SOT Additional DCP, Narayana.

In this party four rowdy sheeters Yaseen, Mahaboob, Azhar and Sohail also participated. The accused persons were handed over to Shamshabad police station for necessary action. The Shamshabad police booked a case.