Hyderabad: Fourth training session for Haj pilgrims held at Sahifa Mosque

Hyderabad: The training session aimed to familiarize pilgrims with the rituals of Haj and Umrah as well as the manners in Makkah and Madinah held at Sahifa Mosque, Azampura.

Scholars and Mashaikheen, including Dr. Umar Ali Farooqi Qadri, Muniruddin Sufiani, Maulana Syed Shah Noorullah Qadri, Maulana Syed Shah Murtaza Ali Sufi Haider Qadri, Maulana Syed Shah Mustafa Ali Sufi Saeed Qadri, Maulana Syed Bandgi Badshah Riaz Qadri, and Assistant Executive Officer Irfan Sharif, addressed the gathering.

Mohammed Saleem also shared that the Central Government has reduced the travel expenses of Haj 2023 by Rs 60,000 following successful representation. Additionally, the Haj Committee of India has abolished the scheme of providing 2100 Saudi Riyals and reduced the total expenditure by Rs 60,000. Pilgrims will now have to buy riyals on their own.

He also shared that the caretakers of Rubat has assured arrangements for Rubat for 500 pilgrims this year, and the situation will be clear within a week. The selected pilgrims will be chosen via lottery and will save Rs 50,000. Mohammed Saleem emphasized that the Haj Committee will monitor arrangements from departure from the Haj camp until the return after the completion of Haj.

Moreover, 15 Khadim-ul-Hujaj have been selected from Telangana and will be interviewed on May 9. The selection will be based on the interview. Mohammed Saleem also urged pilgrims to focus on worship rather than using mobile phones and social media during their stay in Makkah and Madinah. He encouraged pilgrims to continue organizing prayers and other worships regularly even after Haj.

He said it was also necessary to be acquainted with the local rules and regulations of the host country so that they could have a peaceful and memorable journey to the holy land.

Mohammed Saleem emphasized that the Haj Committee has made arrangements for the Hajj camp and Hajj terminal and will continue to serve the pilgrims like servants.