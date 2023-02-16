Hyderabad: Fraudsters held for cheating elderly of Rs 1.60 Cr

Hyderabad: A gang of fake insurance policy agents were busted by the Rachakonda cyber crime officials on Thursday.

The fraudsters duped a 72-year-old man of Rs 1.60 crores under the pretext of huge returns on insurance policies.

Mursheed Ansari, 32, Vikas Singh, 28, Tarun Sharma, 35, Manish Tanger, 34, and Lalith Kumar, 27, residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh were arrested with section 551/2022 (Arising out of impugned final judgment) of Cyber Crime PS, Rachakonda, imposed on them.

Net cash worth Rs 1,50,000 along with 7 mobile phones, 7 sim cards, 1 HP laptop, 1 hard disk, 1 SSD card, 8 ATM cards, 4 bank passbooks and some other case-related documents were seized from their possession.

According to the police, the victim, a retired employee received a call from a person who impersonated as an insurance policy agent and requested the victim to introduce more people to policies for huge returns.

Accordingly, the victim made 12 of his friends and family members take up insurance following which the gang lured the victim by showing rosy pictures of DDs worth Rs 2 crores, 5 crores and Rs 4 crores, and collected Rs 1.60 crores. He reasoned that they would get 18 percent GST for the span of six years.

Based on the report of the victim, a case was registered which was followed by the arrest of the accused by a special team at Ghaziabad. The accused was brought to Hyderabad on transit remand to produce them before the court for judicial custody.

Modus Operandi by the cops revealed that the accused people used to work in a fake call centre and learned to cheat insurance policyholders.

Later, they decided to start their own call centre to do the same and recruited three others as tele-callers for providing their bank account for withdrawals through ATMs and banks.

The fraudsters purchased the insurance policy holder details from vendors and also procured the SIM cards and bank accounts of others through their associates.

They started contacting policyholders with false promises of getting higher returns on the existing policies and cheated many persons from all over India.

Citizens have been directed to contact helpline number 1930 or register the case on the website to report any cybercrime.