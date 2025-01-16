Hyderabad: Free coaching for minorities preparing for govt jobs

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Study Circle is offering a four-month foundation course to help minority candidates prepare for competitive exams.

This free coaching program covers exams for Group 1, 2, 3, and 4 services, as well as the Railway Recruitment Board, SSC, banking, and other departments.

Candidates from Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, and Parsi communities are eligible to apply. Applications can be submitted at the Telangana Minorities Study Circle office, located on the third floor of the Jamia Nizamiya Complex, Gun Foundry, by February 15.

District Minority Welfare Officer Muhammad Ilyas Ahmed urged eligible students in Hyderabad to take advantage of this opportunity.