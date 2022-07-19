Hyderabad: Free technical courses for girls and boys in Bahadurpura

Hyderabad: The Community Institute of Technology, a non-profit organisation provides different types of courses for free to young girls and boys in the city of Hyderabad.

The institute offers two types of courses for boys Automobile technicians (Motor mechanics), and automobile electricians (AC mechanics) and for girls tailoring and tajweed-e-Quraan-e Majeed.

The institute is located in the old city near turban chow, Mir Alam Eidgah, Bahadurpura, Hyderabad. They also provide lunch and travelling expenses. The institute said that they also pay stipends to boys who learn and start working there.

They also provide certificates and 100 per cent placement in organisations. Interested candidates can avail of the benefits of these courses.

For more information regarding the courses, one can contact the following numbers:

8977507996 or 8520020424.