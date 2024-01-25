Hyderabad: Free entry to sound & light show at Golconda Fort for 2 days

Hyderabad: Ahead of the long weekend in the state, the Central government has announced that the Multimedia Sound and Light Show and Facade Illumination at the Golconda Fort will be free and open to all on January 25 and 26 from 06:30 pm onwards.

This show is one of the best sound and light displays in the nation exploring the legendary past of the Qutb Shahi dynasty. It also tells the tale of how the fort was built.

The show will feature the voice of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. This multilingual one-hour show will be available in English at 6:30 pm and in Hindi at 7:45 pm. The show is also being hosted in Telugu.

The Telangana State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday, January 24 inaugurated the sound and light show at the Golconda fort organised by the Central department of culture.

Telugu star Chiranjeevi, who attended the inauguration, was all praise for the show. “The way they picturised and put up graphics and did the storytelling is fantastic. These kinds of things should come so that future generations get to know what is Golconda, its history.”