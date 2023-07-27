Hyderabad: Free health camp at Kamineni Hospital on July 28

Hyderabad: Kamineni Hospitals has announced free ‘liver health check-up’ to mark the occasion of World Hepatitis Day on July 28. The camp will function from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar.

“This initiative aims to raise awareness about hepatitis, its evolution, and the importance of early detection and prevention and this year’s campaign focuses on the theme ‘One Life, One Liver’,” said a press release.

Dr Kavya Dendukuri, lead hepatologist and gastroenterologist at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, Hyderabad, said, “We cannot ignore the growing impact of fatty liver disease on the health of populations across the globe.”

“This World Hepatitis Day, we urge individuals to take charge of their liver health and be aware of the potential risks. Early detection and timely medical care play a critical role in managing fatty liver disease effectively,” added the doctor.