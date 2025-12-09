Hyderabad freezes under coldwave; outskirts dip to 7.6 degrees

City sees sharp temperature drop for the second day as outskirts hit single digits; IMD forecasts the coldwave to persist with below-normal minimums across Telangana.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The city continued to reel under an intense coldwave for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, December 9, recording its coldest morning of the season as minimum temperatures plunged sharply across several localities and surrounding districts.

Outskirts and interior areas experienced a biting chill, with Ibrahimpatnam registering the day’s lowest temperature at 7.6°C, followed closely by University of Hyderabad (UoH) Serilingampally at 8°C and Rajendranagar at 8.5°C. Other areas such as BHEL (9.4°C), Gachibowli (10.8°C), Sivarampalle (10.9°C), and Qutbullapur (11.5°C) also shivered under single-digit temperatures.

Even the central and northern zones of the city recorded unusually low readings. West Maredpally logged 11.6°C, while Alwal touched 12°C. Kishanbagh (12.3°C), Chandanagar (12.5°C), Bahadurpura (12.6°C), Karwan, Himayatnagar, Charminar, and LB Stadium (12.8°C each) experienced a chilly dawn.

Lingampally (13°C), Golkonda (13.2°C), Begumpet (13.3°C), Malkajgiri (13.8°C), and Mehdipatnam (14°C) recorded the comparatively higher but still cool minimums.

Temperatures drop across Telangana

Meanwhile, several Telangana districts reported freezing conditions, with KB Asifabad and Sangareddy topping the chart at a nippy 6.6°C each.

Adilabad followed closely at 6.7°C, while Vikarabad registered 7.5°C and Rangareddy 7.6°C. Kamareddy (7.9°C), Medak (8.1°C), Siddipet, Nirmal, and Nizamabad (8.4°C each), and Mahabubnagar (8.6°C) too remained in the grip of the coldwave.

