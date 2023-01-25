Hyderabad: Fresh water supply to be interrupted on Jan 27

Hyderabad: Fresh water supply will be interrupted in many places in the city on Saturday, said the Hyderabad Metropolitan Fresh Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

In a statement released on Thursday, HMWSSB stated that due to repair work in Mylar Dev Palli Phase-2 of Jalamandali fresh water supply will be less from 10 am to 6 pm. Citizens are requested to use water consciously.

The areas are as below – Shastripuram, Bandlaguda, Bhojagutta, Allabanda, Madhuban, Durga Nagar, Budvel, Suleman Nagar, Golden Heights, 9 no, Kismatpur, Gandham Guda and Dharmasai.