FreshToHome announces Rs 1,000 crore investment in Telangana

Hyderabad: FreshToHome, an e-commerce company on Thursday announced fresh investments in a phased outlay of up to Rs 1,000 crore in Telangana.

On the occassion, Shan Kadavil, Co-Founder, FreshToHome, said, “Telangana is one of the fastest-growing states in India, and is a huge potential market for FreshToHome. We will, directly and indirectly, invest in capabilities that will help us serve our customers in distribution, cold chain, and sourcing capabilities.”

He further added that Telangana has a massive scope of growth. It has witnessed 6 times the growth in Telangana in the last two quarters. “FreshToHome will strengthen its presence with a comprehensive and phased five-year plan,” Shan Kadavil said.

“Our recent growth in Telangana is propelled by customer feedback who are choosing ‘100% fresh, 0% chemical’ formalin-free fish, seafood, and antibiotic residue-free and chemical-free meat. There is a market appetite for players like us and we will strive to leverage our core strengths to serve more customers in newer geographies in the shortest span,” he remarked.

Launched in 2015, FreshToHome is a massive player in the integrated e-commerce platform market for fresh fish, meat, and seafood. Presently, it has outlets across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Vizag, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Eluru, Warangal, Khammam, Anantapur, Tirupati, and Nellore.