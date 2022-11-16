Hyderabad: Friends of Snakes rescue a 11 ft Indian Rock Python

Hyderabad: Friends of Snakes, the city’s community working with and rescuing snakes on Wednesday rescued a eleven and a half feet adult Indian Rock Python.

The snake was rescued at the Railway quarters in Secunderabad.

The snake was assumed to be living in the habitat for over 20 years. Friends of Snakes are currently in the process of relocating the snake to a forest shortly.

About Friends of Snakes

The Friends of Snakes Society is an Indian non-profit organisation dedicated to the protection of, and public education about, snakes. It was founded and registered under Society Registration Act in the year 1995 by Late Rajkumar Kanuri.

They are set up at Sainkipuri in the city.