Hyderabad: Three arrested for gambling, over Rs 14k seized

Hyderabad: The Chilkalguda police arrested three gamblers here on Wednesday and seized Rs. 14,830 cash, three mobile phones and other articles from them.
The accused, 28-year-old Hafeez Ahmed, a labourer who lived on the footpaths near Jamia Osmania Railway Station – used to organise gambling at a nearby auto stand. On a tip-off, the police raided the spot and found Ahmed along with his subordinates Chintala Narsing,44, an auto driver and Ahmad Hussain,34, a bus driver.
“The three accused were betting at the time of raids from known and unknown punters,” said G Naresh, station house officer (SHO), Chilkalguda police station.