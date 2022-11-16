Recommendations for Hyderabad Metro Rail fares to be submitted in 3 months

Hyderabad: A Fare Fixation Committee (FCC) for Hyderabad’s Metro Rail (HMR) has been constituted, on Tuesday, to recommend a fare revision under the chairmanship of former Justice G. Shyam Prasad after collecting suggestions from the public.

Senior Metro Rail official said that the panel appointed under the Central Metro Railways Act has been operating from the Metro Rail Bhavan in Rasoolpura and also has been receiving emails, and representations from the general public, on an assigned ’email ID’ created for the same.



The committee also includes the Additional secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Surendra Kumar Badge and Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development special chief secretary, Arvind Kumar alongside Justice Prasad.

The three-membered committee has three months to study and submit a report on its recommendations to the Hyderabad Metro Rail.

L&T HMRL is already running the project across 69 km on three corridors; Red Line (L.B. Nagar to Miyapur), Blue Line (Nagole to Raidurg) and Green Line (Jubilee Bus Station to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, Imlibun).



HMRL after completing five years of its commissioning this month, requested the appointment of the committee while it parallelly appointed an independent agency that has also started its work to study the current metro rail operations, costing, passenger amenities, and affordability factor via socio-economic research, to ease HMRL and government take a final decision.



While the committee is yet to announce its decision, officials of the HMR assume a fare hike.