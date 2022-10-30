Hyderabad Metro Rail invites suggestions on revision of fares

Hyderabad: The L&T Hyderabad metro rail has invited suggestions from frequent commuters for the revision of fares to several locations in the city.

The service’s Fare Fixation Committee for Hyderabad has invited suggestions for the revision in fares for the transport services.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail functions between three channels; Blue, Red, and Green, beginning from Nagole to Uppal, Miyapur to L.B Nagar and JBS Parade Ground to MG Bus Station.

The lowest ticket from one station to another costs Rs 10 and the highest costs Rs 60 with 57 stations and three junctions.

Commuters can send in their suggestions via email to FFC@ltmetro.com or can send in a post to the chairman of the Fare Fixation Committee at the following address on or before November 11.



L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, Hyderabad Metro Rail Administrative Building, Uppal Main Road, Hyd, Telangana-500039.

Hyderabad Metro Rail, in a recent move, owing to high demand extended its service timing till 11 pm from all stations with the first train starting at 6 am.

Svida Mobility Services and HMRL have also decided to introduce 25 new routes for last-mile connectivity to residential and commercial hubs.

For this purpose, e-autos and Tata wingers will be used. The e-rickshaw fare has to be paid on daily basis, however, there will not be a surge in the fare even during peak time.

The routes will be in the radius of 3-4 km of Begumpet, HiTec city, Paradise, Tarnaka, Parade ground and Kukatpally.