Hyderabad Metro Rail: New routes to be introduced for last-mile connectivity

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail and Svida Mobility Services have decided to introduce 25 new routes for last-mile connectivity to residential and commercial hubs.

For this purpose, e-autos and Tata wingers will be used. The e-rickshaw fare has to be paid on daily basis, however, there will not be a surge in the fare even during peak time.

The routes will be in the radius of 3-4 km of Begumpet, HiTec city, Paradise, Tarnaka, Parade ground and Kukatpally.

Hyderabad Metro Rail extends service timing till 11 pm

Recently, Hyderabad Metro Rail extended its service timing till 11 pm.

Announcing the decision, the MD of HMRL, NVS Reddy said that the last train will leave at 11 pm from all stations, and in the morning, trains will start at 6 am.

He has also urged the passengers to cooperate with security personnel and staff in their efforts towards keeping the metro journey safe.