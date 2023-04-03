Hyderabad: FTCCI to organise Industrial Innovation and Technology Expo

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) will organise IITEX EXPO’– Industrial Innovation and Technology Expo –2023 here for three days from June 28.

MSMEs and companies which are operating in the domain of printing, packaging, food processing, electric vehicles and renewable energy have been invited to participate in the expo, FTCCI president Anil Agarwal said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, he said the maiden exhibition is an ambitious initiative of the Chamber and will have 150 stalls.

The aim of the IITEX is to boost production through the use of the latest technology and innovations. The expo is our endeavour to get futuristic technologies for the benefit of MSMEs, he said.

Supported by the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, Telangana Government, the objective of the exhibiton is to showcase the latest innovations and technological developments, connect MSMEs with the latest technology, Research and Development, provide them with an opportunity for B2B connect across India and abroad, promote indigenisation and support the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the FTCCI president said.

“It will be our endeavour to involve all regional chambers from across India. Further, it would be our endeavour to provide a platform for startups to showcase their expertise and competence in this area of specialisation,” Agarwal said.