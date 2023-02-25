Hyderabad: Round table on trade & investment opportunities in Vietnam held at FTCCI

Hyderabad: A Round table conference on ‘Trade and Investment Opportunities in Vietnam’ was held on Saturday at The Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), Red Hills, Hyderabad.

Eleven senior officers and executives from four Vietnamese provinces met with the FTCCI officials to discuss the trade and investment opportunities in Vietnam.

Welcoming the Vietnam delegation, Anil Agarwal, president of FTCCI, said the delegation came to participate in BioAsia and used this opportunity to visit FTCCI to explain the opportunities for trade and investment in Vietnam in various provinces.

“We visited Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai Province, and Binh Duong Province in Vietnam some time ago last year and learned about the way these provinces are progressing with cluster and industrial development initiatives thereby attracting investments through FDIs. We really appreciate the steps taken by the Vietnam delegation to promote bilateral trade and will always support such initiatives,” said Agarwal.

Bui Anh Tuan, Commerce Section, Consulate General of India in Vietnam introduced the Vietnamese delegates to the gathering. He said they are looking for investments in Tourism, IT, Biotechnology, Health Care, Agriculture, and Food Processing.

Pham Minh An, director of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Department of Health, spoke about the Foreign Direct Investment policy.

Head of the Ministry of External Affairs branch secretariat, Dasari Balaiah addressing the gathering said that every small opportunity can turn into a big one and India being the Chair of G-20 must utilise every possible opportunity.

Look east policy of the Government of India is the flagship initiative of the Government of India, he said.