Hyderabad: Gachibowli flyover to remain shut at night from Aug 8 to 12

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) announced that the Gachibowli Flyover will remain shut at night hours from 11 pm to 6 am between Thursday, August 8 to August 12, for five days due to construction work in SRDP Shilpa Layout Phase-II flyover at Gachibowli Junction, Hyderabad.

Passengers are advised to take the following deviation in their routes to ensure smooth travel:

Route 1: From Biodiversity Junction to IIIT Junction, bypass and travel along the bridge via Bicha Reddy sweets (Telecom Nagar) to Gachibowli Junction, then to IIIT Hyderabad Junction.

Route 2: From IIIT Hyderabad Junction to Biodiversity Junction, bypass travel along the bridge via Gachibowli Junction to Biodiversity Junction