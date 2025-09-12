Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital Superintendent relieved from post

Dr. Rajakumari shifted as physiology professor; Dr. N Vani now appointed Gandhi Hospital head.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 12th September 2025 8:11 am IST
Gandhi Hospital
Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr Rajakumari has been relieved from her post.

Over the past few days, the hospital’s performance has drawn mounting criticism, and state Health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, during a recent visit, also expressed dissatisfaction with the services being provided to patients.

Dr Vani appointed as Superintendent

Acting on these concerns, Health Secretary Christina issued orders on Thursday, September 11, relieving Dr Rajakumari of her duties. The responsibilities have now been assigned to Dr N Vani, Additional Director of Medical Education.

MS Teachers

Dr. Rajakumari will continue at the hospital as a professor of physiology.

Gandhi Hospital has been witnessing a steady rise in patient inflow, and complaints about inadequate services have been increasing.

Reports state that although the hospital has 12 X-ray machines, more than half of them have been non-functional for a long time. Even after the procurement of new X-ray machines, they have not yet been put to use.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 12th September 2025 8:11 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button