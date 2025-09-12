Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital Superintendent relieved from post

Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr Rajakumari has been relieved from her post.

Over the past few days, the hospital’s performance has drawn mounting criticism, and state Health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, during a recent visit, also expressed dissatisfaction with the services being provided to patients.

Also Read Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad reopens COVID ward amid 257 cases in India

Dr Vani appointed as Superintendent

Acting on these concerns, Health Secretary Christina issued orders on Thursday, September 11, relieving Dr Rajakumari of her duties. The responsibilities have now been assigned to Dr N Vani, Additional Director of Medical Education.

Dr. Rajakumari will continue at the hospital as a professor of physiology.

Gandhi Hospital has been witnessing a steady rise in patient inflow, and complaints about inadequate services have been increasing.

Reports state that although the hospital has 12 X-ray machines, more than half of them have been non-functional for a long time. Even after the procurement of new X-ray machines, they have not yet been put to use.