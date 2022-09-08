Hyderabad Ganesh immersion 2022, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma arrives in city

Published: 8th September 2022

Hyderabad: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who is the chief guest for Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra-2022 has arrived in the city on Thursday evening. He will be addressing a press meet at Hotel Radisson at Gachibowli at 11 am in the morning.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti has invited Himanta Biswa Sarma and Udupi seer Pejawar Swamiji Dharmadhikari to visit Hyderabad for the Ganesh immersion. Soon after the arrival, the Assam Chief Minister had met Telangana Governor Dr.Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan and tomorrow he will be addressing the devotees from a dias at Historic Charminar.

The Assam Chief Minister came under sharp criticism from the opposition over his comments that madrasas in the state which were demolished recently were Al-Qaeda’s offices, when the structures were razed under the Disaster Management Act.

The Chief Minister’s statement came after residents of Pakhuria Char in Assam’s Goalpara district demolished a madrasa on Tuesday after a cleric associated with it was arrested for alleged anti-national activities.

