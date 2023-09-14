Hyderabad Ganesh immersion: Traffic guidelines for Sep 15-18 issued

Hyderabad: In view of the transportation of Ganesh idols from Dhoolpet, the city traffic police announced the following traffic entry, exit, and diversions be made from September 15 at 7 AM to September 18 at 10 PM.

Vehicles carrying Ganesh idols will only be allowed from MJ Bridge towards Gandhi Statue to Dhoolpet. Other vehicles will not be allowed from MJ Bridge to Puranapool from 7 PM to 6 AM between the above mentioned dates, the police informed.

Entry points

Gandhi Statue (Puranapool) – Heavy vehicles will be allowed only between 10 PM to 6 AM after showing the purchase receipt at the entry point at Gandhi Statue. Takkarwadi towards Ghode ki Khabar

Exit routes

Boiguda Kaman- All the vehicles will exit and proceed towards Darussalam – Ek-Minar (Nampally) – Alaska Petrol Pump T Junction (Goshamahal) – MJ Market – Chatri – Bhoolaxmi Temple towards Afzalgunj – Puranapool to Bahadurpura.

Syndicate Bank Agapura- Vehicles can exit and proceed towards above said routes.

Jirra (Tappachabutra)- Vehicles can exit from Jirra of Tappachabutra and proceed towards Karwan, Langerhouse and Asifnagar routes.

No vehicle will be allowed inside the Dhoolpet Market from the exit routes i.e. Mallepally X Roads, Boiguda Kaman, Ek-Minar of Nampally, Alaska Petrol pump T Junction (Goshamahal).

Small vehicles are allowed to enter the Dhoolpet Market at any time from entry points only.

Parking places