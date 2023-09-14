Hyderabad Ganesh immersion: Traffic guidelines for Sep 15-18 issued

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 14th September 2023 6:59 pm IST
Ganesh Chaturthi holiday in Telangana

Hyderabad: In view of the transportation of Ganesh idols from Dhoolpet, the city traffic police announced the following traffic entry, exit, and diversions be made from September 15 at 7 AM to September 18 at 10 PM.

Vehicles carrying Ganesh idols will only be allowed from MJ Bridge towards Gandhi Statue to Dhoolpet. Other vehicles will not be allowed from MJ Bridge to Puranapool from 7 PM to 6 AM between the above mentioned dates, the police informed.

Entry points

  1. Gandhi Statue (Puranapool) – Heavy vehicles will be allowed only between 10 PM to 6 AM after showing the purchase receipt at the entry point at Gandhi Statue.
  2. Takkarwadi towards Ghode ki Khabar

Exit routes

  • Boiguda Kaman- All the vehicles will exit and proceed towards Darussalam – Ek-Minar (Nampally) – Alaska Petrol Pump T Junction (Goshamahal) – MJ Market – Chatri – Bhoolaxmi Temple towards Afzalgunj – Puranapool to Bahadurpura.
  • Syndicate Bank Agapura- Vehicles can exit and proceed towards above said routes.
  • Jirra (Tappachabutra)- Vehicles can exit from Jirra of Tappachabutra and proceed towards Karwan, Langerhouse and Asifnagar routes.
  • No vehicle will be allowed inside the Dhoolpet Market from the exit routes i.e. Mallepally X Roads, Boiguda Kaman, Ek-Minar of Nampally, Alaska Petrol pump T Junction (Goshamahal).
  • Small vehicles are allowed to enter the Dhoolpet Market at any time from entry points only.

Parking places

  1. Jummerath Bazar parking place – The police urged devotees to park their heavy vehicles here
  2. 100 feet road Kulsumpura- The devotees are requested to park their heavy vehicles here
  3. Other transport vehicles and RTC buses will not be allowed from MJ Bridge to Puranapool.
  4. All the vehicle drivers are requested to check their vehicle condition before coming to the market.
  5. All the vehicle drivers are requested to follow the sinages displayed en routes. All the citizens are requested to cooperate with Hyderabad Traffic Police, a press release said.

