Hyderabad: Ganesh Utsav Samithi to immerse idols in Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) today made it clear to the State government that it would immerse Ganesh idols in Hussainsagar lake during the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi.

BGUS general secretary Bhagwant Rao said they were welcoming the decision of the High Court on the issue on the height of the idols. He asked the State government and the City police to not interfere into the issue of the height of the idols. He also asked the State government to make arrangements for the idol immersion program on a war-footing.

Rao asked the managers of Ganesh pandals to make their arrangements without causing any disturbance to others. He asked the pandal managers to hoist national flag at all pandals as part of Azadi ka amrit mahotsav celebrations. He said the celebrations should be held without DJ and movie songs and dances.