Hyderabad: Gang damages bikes in Shahalibanda, Kalapather, causes panic

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed at Shahalibanda and Kalapather on Monday night, March 23, after a group of persons on two bikes damaged several vehicles.

The four persons who were moving on two motorcycles moved in the lanes, wielding big sticks and damaging the windscreen of cars parked in the colonies in Kalapather area, falling in Shahalibanda police station limits.

The gang then headed towards Kalapather main road, where they again created some trouble.

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On information, the Kalapather SHO Khaleel Pasha and his team rushed to the area on bikes and tried to apprehend the gang who had escaped by then.

People complained that after the incident, panic spread in the residential colonies, after the incident and people were afraid to venture out.