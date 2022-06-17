Hyderabad: Gang held for cloning, swiping money from bank accounts

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Thursday arrested seven persons for allegedly cloning fingerprints and swiping money off various bank accounts.

The offenders obtained information from IGBRS website of the stamps and reiteration department and cloned at least 10,000 fingerprints. The gang led by Nallagalla Venkateshwarlu used to print the cloned fingerprints on polymer.

Other members of the gang were identified as Shankar Naik, Ratham Srinivas, Darshanam Samelu, Challa Manikanta, Sheik Khasim, and Vishwanathula. The accused identified the loopholes in the portal. It gave them access to sensitive information regarding applicants along with their fingerprints.

After downloading the information from the website, the gang accessed the bank accounts of the victims. The accused managed to withdraw a sum of Rs 14 lakh from 149 accounts. The police have recovered cash worth Rs 3.4 lakh so far.

The police said that all the victims belong to Andhra Pradesh, and the App used to clone fingerprints has also been developed there. The victims were registered on a portal known as epoint India, which provides limited banking service.

The incident came to light when employees working on the portal approached Cyberabad police and filed a complaint regarding the fraud. epoint India provides user IDs and passwords to the agents to facilitate bill payments, money withdrawal and transfer through its app.