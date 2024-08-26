Hyderabad: Ganja worth Rs 3.10 lakh seized in Dhoolpet, 5 arrested

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (South West) Zone in coordination with Mangalhat police on Monday arrested five persons including two women and seized ganja worth Rs 3,10,000 from them.

The accused were identified as Mahender Singh, 26, a resident of Dhoolpet; Bharath Alyana, 52, a native of Odisha; Padma Thula Alyana, 45 also a native of Odisha; Suman Bai, 35 a resident of Mangalhat and Amar Singh, 28 a resident of Kathedan.

According to the police, Bharat and Padma who are husband and wife were previously arrested in Khammam for possessing 32 kg of Ganja. Mahender was introduced to the couple by a mutual friend. Mahender along with Amar and Suman planned to sell the drug in Hyderabad in order to make money.

All the accused were arrested when Mahender and his associates were collecting ganja from the couple at his residence in Dhoolpet. The police seized 10 kg dry ganja, Rs 3,00,000 cash and six mobile phones from the accused.

They were booked under sections 8 (c )r/w 20(b)(ii)(B) Sec 27 (b) of NDPS Act 1985.