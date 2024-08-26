Hyderabad police seize 8.5kg amphetamine in Bowenpally, arrest 3

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) in coordination with Bowenpally police on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers and seized 8.5 kg amphetamine worth Rs 8 crore.

The accused were identified as Kunchala Nagaraju, 34, a resident of Sangareddy; Ashagouni Vinod Kumar Goud,32, a resident of Sangareddy and Kunti Srishailam, 32 a resident of Medchal.

According to the police, Nagaraju worked as a mason, and he came in contact with a drug manufacturer named Anji Reddy, who gave the contract for his factory.

Nagaraju gradually became a close aide of Reddy who shifted him to another unit situated at Bonthapally village and handed over three packets of drugs. Nagaraju concealed the drugs and waited for Reddy’s instructions regarding the sale.

However, Reddy was arrested following a raid on his manufacturing unit in Kothapally village.

After waiting for Reddy for a while Nagaraju along with his associates, Srishailam and Vinod, planned to sell the drugs in order to make money.

On Sunday, when the accused were travelling to Hyderabad to sell amphetamine, they were intercepted and arrested by the Bowenpally police.

The accused were booked under sections 8(c),r/w 22(c), 29 NDPS Act 1985. Apart from the drugs, the police seized the vehicle used for travelling and three mobile phones from them.