Hyderabad police seize 8.5kg amphetamine in Bowenpally, arrest 3

The accused were booked under sections 8(c),r/w 22(c), 29 NDPS Act 1985. Apart from the drugs, the police seized the vehicle used for travelling and three mobile phones from them.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 26th August 2024 1:49 pm IST
Mumbai: Two held after assault on woman doctor at Sion hospital
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) in coordination with Bowenpally police on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers and seized 8.5 kg amphetamine worth Rs 8 crore.

The accused were identified as Kunchala Nagaraju, 34, a resident of Sangareddy; Ashagouni Vinod Kumar Goud,32, a resident of Sangareddy and Kunti Srishailam, 32 a resident of Medchal.

According to the police, Nagaraju worked as a mason, and he came in contact with a drug manufacturer named Anji Reddy, who gave the contract for his factory.

Nagaraju gradually became a close aide of Reddy who shifted him to another unit situated at Bonthapally village and handed over three packets of drugs. Nagaraju concealed the drugs and waited for Reddy’s instructions regarding the sale.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Nigerian woman held; MDMA, cocaine seized

However, Reddy was arrested following a raid on his manufacturing unit in Kothapally village.

After waiting for Reddy for a while Nagaraju along with his associates, Srishailam and Vinod, planned to sell the drugs in order to make money.

On Sunday, when the accused were travelling to Hyderabad to sell amphetamine, they were intercepted and arrested by the Bowenpally police.

The accused were booked under sections 8(c),r/w 22(c), 29 NDPS Act 1985. Apart from the drugs, the police seized the vehicle used for travelling and three mobile phones from them.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 26th August 2024 1:49 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button