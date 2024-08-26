Hyderabad: Nigerian woman held; MDMA, cocaine seized

The police seized drugs, two mobile phones and a passport.

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police on Sunday arrested a Nigerian woman and seized 50 grams of MDMA and 20 grams of cocaine from her.

The woman was identified as Tamba Fidelma; she and her husband Cyril Uchechi Nwalioba purchased the drugs from Ikem in Bangalore and Divine Ebuka Suzee in Delhi and sold them in Hyderabad. The police seized the drugs, two mobile phones and a passport from Tamba. Cyril and the other accused are absconding.

Rajendranagar police inspector Nagendra said, “The woman has been booked under sections 8(c) and 22(c) of the NDPS act.”

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 is an act of the Parliment which prohibits production, manufacturing and cultivation, possession, sale, purchase, transport, storage, and/or consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance.

