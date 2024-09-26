Hyderabad: Garbage pile, water stagnation pose health hazards in Hussainialam 

Hyderabad: Unhygienic conditions abound on the Doodhbowli stretch of road in Hussainialam. A large pile of garbage has accumulated on the roadside, causing inconvenience to road users and local residents.

Residents point out that the problem has persisted for a long time and the situation has only worsened following recent rains.

The water stagnation that began after recent spells of rain has turned the roadside into a cesspool.

“It has become a mosquito breeding ground now, at a time when authorities are warning residents to be cautious about chikungunya and dengue,” lamented Satish, a local resident.

The local people complain of a foul smell emanating from the area throughout the day and night.

“Due to these deplorable conditions, people are falling ill frequently. Officials are apparently ignoring the public’s problems,” said Nooruddin, another local resident.

The situation on the main road highlights the lack of responsiveness from the official machinery, especially when GHMC higher-ups claim to maintain a clean and neat city.

Residents want the concerned officials to take note of the problem and clean up the area.