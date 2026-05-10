Hyderabad: Gas cylinder explosion at hotel in Patancheru, couple injured

Hyderabad: A gas cylinder explosion triggered a massive fire at a mess beside the Patancheru bus stand on Sunday, May 10. Although the entire establishment was gutted, its owners escaped unhurt.

The incident was reported at around 11 am at the Sri Shiva Khanawali Hotel. On information, the Patancheru fire station was the first to respond. “There was a power outage in the mess during a gas leak, and the explosion occurred right after the power came back,” an official from the Patancheru fire station told Siasat.com.

The fire was contained to the first floor of the building housing the mess and did not spread to the commercial shops below, the official added. It was doused in around 30 minutes.

Owners Jagdish and Shobha were the only ones present in the mess and suffered light injuries. They were treated at a hospital and have been discharged.