Hyderabad: Gear up for another engagement in Tollywood!

Hyderabad: Love is in the air in Tollywood as the industry finds itself immersed in a delightful downpour of weddings and engagements. After Varun Tej’s engagement and Sharwanand’s marriage, it seems like cupid’s arrow has struck yet another actor in T-town.

Yes, you read that right! If the latest reports are anything to go by, the very talented actor Ram Pothineni is set to get engaged to a businessman’s daughter in Hyderabad soon. It is said to be an arranged marriage. However, an official confirmation about the same from the actor and his family is still awaited.

Ram is one of the few bachelors left in the Telugu industry. As the news of his impending engagement spreads like wildfire, fans and well-wishers eagerly anticipate the next chapter in this talented actor’s life, sending their warmest wishes for a lifetime of happiness and love.

On the professional front, Ram Pothineni is currently busy with director Boyapti Sreenu’s RAPO which will release on October 20. It stars Sreeleela in the female lead role.