Hyderabad gears up for intense summer as temperatures begin to rise today

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, which experienced a decline in maximum temperatures over the past few days, may start witnessing summer heat today.

The maximum temperatures in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are likely to increase.

Temperature to rise as summer sets in Hyderabad

As the summer season begins in Hyderabad, the maximum temperature in the city is projected to reach as high as 37 degrees Celsius from February 17 to 22.

Weather enthusiast T. Balaji, renowned for accurate predictions, forecasts temperatures in other parts of Telangana to surge up to 38 degrees Celsius during the same period.

His earlier prediction indicated an intense summer in Hyderabad as temperatures are set to surge this year due to a strong El Nino.

Heat to pick up once again in entire Telangana from today. A strong heat spell ahead in entire Telangana during Feb 17-22 with many parts of Telangana expected to hit max temp of 37-38°C



Hyderabad will witness 36-37°C during the same period — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) February 14, 2024

Monsoon Season in Hyderabad

According to Balaji’s earlier forecast, monsoon rainfall levels in Hyderabad this year will resemble those observed in 2019 and 2020 due to the upcoming La Nina.

Also Read Hyderabad gears up for intense summer as temperatures set to rise due to El Nino

El Nino, a climate pattern causing abnormal warming of surface water in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, can lead to a rise in sea surface temperatures by as much as 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal, impacting weather patterns worldwide.

In the case of La Nina, there will be a buildup of cooler-than-normal waters in the tropical Pacific Ocean.

Both El Nino and La Nina have an impact on the summer and monsoon seasons in Hyderabad.