Hyderabad gears up for lunar eclipse – Here’re details

Hyderabad: After witnessing a solar eclipse recently, Hyderabad is gearing up to see a lunar eclipse on November 7.

Though the total lunar eclipse will be visible from only the eastern and northeastern parts of the country, the resident of Hyderabad will be able to witness the celestial activity partially from 5:40 to 6:19 pm.

Lunar eclipse in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, during a lunar eclipse that will become visible at 5:40 pm on November 7, part of the Moon will be hidden as the Earth’s only natural satellite will come under the shadow of the Earth.

It will the last celestial event that will be visible in Hyderabad in 2022.

What is lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse is a celestial event wherein, Sun, Moon, and Earth come in a linear configuration.

As during the event, Earth blocks the Sun rays from reaching the Moon, it appears as if Moon disappeared.

In a partial lunar eclipse, entire Sun rays are not blocked rather a percentage of them will not reach Moon. On the other hand, in a total lunar eclipse, the entire Sun’s rays will be blocked.

Temples in Hyderabad may remain closed

Due to the lunar eclipse, many temples in Hyderabad may decide to remain closed during the celestial event.

A section of people also performs special rituals during the event. A few of them believe that drinking water and eating food must be avoided during the event whereas, others think that taking bath after the eclipse is mandatory.

Precautionary measures during lunar eclipse

In the case of solar eclipse, it is essential to take precautionary measures whereas, during a partial solar eclipse, no such measures are needed.

Though there is no scientific backing for the claim that the lunar eclipse impacts pregnancy, many believe that pregnant women must stay indoors during the event.