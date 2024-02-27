Hyderabad gears up for Red Bull Soapbox Race on March 3

Hyderabad: Get ready for a whirlwind of humour and engineering prowess as Hyderabad hosts the renowned Red Bull Soapbox Race on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

This annual event invites amateur designers to craft their very own gravity-powered, non-motorized soapbox cars, pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation. It will be at Ramanaidu Studios, on March 3, from 3 pm onwards.

Teams from across the country have already begun designing their imaginative creations for the Red Bull Soapbox Race, Hyderabad. Participants must demonstrate exceptional skill in building soapbox cars inspired by famous characters, vegetables or fruits, and everyday objects including but not limited to ‘Mummy’s Miscalculated Mayhem’ to the ‘IFP Lego Racer’ and ‘Chandrayaan’.

However, the real challenge lies in captivating the audience with inventive themes, eye-catching visuals, and engaging performances.

Three categories determine winners: design, pre-race performance, and speed. The fastest team to cross the finish line may claim the title, but the judges will also consider the uniqueness of the design and the enthusiasm displayed throughout the race.

Previous iterations of the Red Bull Soapbox Race in India took place in Mumbai in 2012 and 2016, attracting thousands of spectators and generating widespread media coverage. With Hyderabad joining the ranks, the event continues to grow in popularity and excitement.

Tickets can be purchased via BookMyShow. General admission tickets have already sold out, but gold passes remain available at Rs 499, offering access to the main event alongside the Red Bull Energy Station and an exclusive invitation to the after-party. Premium passes, costing INR 5000, grant holders all the privileges of gold passes, plus VIP treatment.