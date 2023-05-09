Hyderabad gears up for ‘Zero Shadow Day’ today – Know what it is

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad are getting ready to witness a unique astronomical phenomenon known as ‘Zero Shadow Day’ on May 9, 2023. This event can be observed in the city at 12:12 pm and will continue for a brief period.

‘Zero Shadow Day’ is a rare celestial event that occurs when the Sun reaches its highest point in the sky. At this moment, the vertical objects will cast no shadows on the ground.

How to witness ‘Zero Shadow Day’ event

To witness ‘Zero Shadow Day’ in Hyderabad, one must find an open space directly under the Sun without any obstructions such as tall buildings or trees. The phenomenon can be observed at around noon when the Sun is at its peak.

‘Zero Shadow Day’ occurs twice a year, once in the northern hemisphere and another in the southern hemisphere. The event is equally important for both astronomers and photographers. Astronomers use this opportunity to study the Sun’s movements, while photographers use it to capture stunning images.

Also Read Will Hyderabad witness penumbral lunar eclipse today? Know celestial event timing

Hyderabad residents are fascinated by celestial events

Many residents of Hyderabad are fascinated by celestial events including ‘Zero Shadow Day’. Whenever such events occur, such as solar eclipses or lunar eclipses, they make time to experience them.

Recently, Hyderabad witnessed a penumbral lunar eclipse. This event occurs when the Moon passes only into the Earth’s penumbra. During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon enters the outer part of Earth’s shadow, resulting in a subtle darkening of the Moon’s surface.