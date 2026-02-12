While experiments with haleem can be considered a sin in Hyderabad, it does not really deter restaurants from introducing innovations. So far, we have seen Haleem Dosa, Haleem Bun, Haleem Brioche Melt and Fried Haleem Bombs.

With Ramzan 2026 around the corner, it was expected to see eateries across the city scrambling to win the best-haleem title. Some stick to the traditional way with their bowls of overloaded haleem, and some go the exact opposite. Well, burger joint Moyaaah has gone the extra mile and chosen to capture this historical dish between two buns. So, now we have an ‘Americanized version of haleem’.

Haleem burger hits Hyderabad

Infuriating the purists and thrilling the fusion enthusiasts, Moyaaah has introduced Haleem Burger as a part of its Ramzan special menu, which launches on February 15.

In a very bold East meets West move, a thick, burger-style patty is made entirely out of haleem. To give it structure, it is then rolled in crumbs and deep-fried. Then, the haleem patty is layered between toasted buns, fresh salad, and a chilli cheese sauce. Served with a side of classic fries, it is a meal that firmly plants one foot in the traditional bhattis of the city and the other in a modern American diner.

As part of their seasonal menu, the Banjara Hills burger spot has also introduced an iftar platter where haleem poppers again take centre stage.

Hyderabad reacts

Naturally, the battle lines were drawn right in the comment section of Moyaaah’s Instagram. Some traditionalists were angry, with a user commenting- “Abh idli ka burger bhi banalo”. Another user commented, “What next? Gulab jamun Tiramisu?”

On the flip side, the excited camp filled, with one user commenting- “I’m a lil bit scared and excited at the same time”. Another commented, “as a Hyderabadi im intrigued.”

Ultimately, whether you view it as a culinary breakthrough or a step too far, the uproar is exactly what we have come to expect from Moyaaah. This is not their first time pushing the envelope, and it certainly does not look like their last.