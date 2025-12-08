Hyderabad experienced a refreshing new way to party on Friday, December 6, with the city’s first-ever Picnic Rave. Called “Joy Jam – A Picnic Party!”, the event took place at one of the popular spots in Financial District and attracted young crowds looking for something different during weekends in the city.

This was not a loud, late-night party. Instead, it was a peaceful, colourful evening that mixed picnic fun with rave-style music from 4 PM to 10 PM. People came to relax after a busy week, enjoy fresh air, and relive childhood memories with a modern touch.

What is a Picnic Rave?

A Picnic Rave is exactly what it sounds like: a picnic during sunset with live music, dancing, games and fun activities. Guests sat on picnic mats, chatted with friends, sipped drinks, and enjoyed light food while music played around them.

What Made Joy Jam Special?

The organisers created different zones to keep people entertained all evening. Highlights included:

1.Live Music & Dance

A live DJ and singer performed through the evening, creating the perfect mix of chill vibes and dance energy.

2.Picnic Chill Areas

Guests relaxed on picnic mats, clicked photos, and enjoyed the evening in cosy setups under the open sky.

3.Creative Zone

People enjoyed:

Making friendship bracelets

Drawing and art activities,spray painting, tote bags painting.

Adding hair tinsels & glitter for a festive look

4.Board Games & Life-Size Games

From cards and board games to big group challenges, everyone rediscovered old-school fun and laughter.

5.Chocolate Fountain Treats

A live chocolate fountain became a crowd favourite as guests dipped strawberries and enjoyed sweet moments. Popcorn,Cotton candy, and candy stall added their childhood touch.

6.Balloon Release Moment

The biggest highlight was the mass balloon release at sunset. Bright balloons floated into the sky creating a magical and emotional moment for many.

Already hit among Hyderabadis

Visitors described the event as stress-free, colourful, fun and nostalgic. Many guests called it a refreshing alternative to crowded clubs and loud concerts.

When is the Next Picnic Rave in Hyderabad?

If you missed this one, don’t worry. The organisers plan to bring more Joy Jam experiences to the city. Keep an eye on social media pages Mauj Masti Company and event platforms like Sort My Scene to catch updates on the next Picnic Rave.

For Hyderabad, this wasn’t just a party it was a fresh, joyful outdoor experience that many want again.

Note: However, visitors should note that this establishment serves alcohol, so it may not be suitable for those looking for a non-alcoholic environment.