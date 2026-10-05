Hyderabad gets a taste of South Italy at this Mazzo Rooftop pop-up

Food traditions often carry a sense of home, and Chef Alessio Cosma Amodio’s cooking is no exception. Growing up in Southern Italy, his earliest inspiration came from his grandmother’s kitchen, a foundation that stayed with him through a culinary career which eventually settled in Goa. This week, Chef Alessio brings those traditions to Hyderabad for Gusto d’Italia, a special Italian pop-up hosted at the Mazzo Rooftop Bar at Marriott Executive Apartments.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

Stepping onto the rooftop of Mazzo, the vibrant setting paired with the gentle autumn breeze set the stage for an unhurried, luxurious evening. The meal began with a elegant bruschetta crowned with caviar, immediately establishing an indulgent tone for the night. Shortly after, warm bread arrived with a red pesto so rich, creamy, and pleasingly tangy that going back for seconds was non-negotiable.

As the feast progressed, Chef Alessio’s menu showcased his deep love for handcrafted doughs, seafood, and comforting classics inspired by his Nonna and the Amalfi Coast. Outstanding highlights included a fragrant Wild Mushroom Risotto, a beautifully executed Classic Margherita Pizza, crisp Prawns and Calamari Fry, and expertly grilled Sea Bass and Chicken. Each dish reflected the chef’s 35-year journey across Italy, Dublin, Ireland, Indonesia, and the Netherlands, while keeping tradition at its core.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

Speaking about the menu, he said “I tried to bring the authentic flavours of South Italy to Hyderabad, and I’ve really come to like the city.” When asked if there was a standout dish he recommended above the rest, he smiled. “I love everything on the menu, and I would love for people to just come and try it all out,” he tells Siasat.com.

Whether you settle in for handcrafted pasta, elevated seafood, or a pizza against the backdrop of the city skyline, Gusto d’Italia delivers far more than a meal, it offers a soulful story told through Italian cooking.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

Note for diners: The Gusto d’Italia menu features traditional recipes and pairings that incorporate alcohol. Guests with specific dietary restrictions or religious preferences are encouraged to check with the service team about ingredient specifics before ordering.

Gusto d’Italia is running from October 5 to 11 at Mazzo Rooftop Bar, Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad. Timings are 7 pm to 11 pm.