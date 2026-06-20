Hyderabad gets FIFA-AIFF Telangana Talent Academy

Hyderabad: In a significant initiative in Indian football’s talent development ecosystem, the FIFA-AIFF Telangana Academy for boys and girls was launched in Hyderabad.

Located at the Gachibowli Stadium Complex, the Academy will provide year-round high-performance training, with residential facilities, education, medical care, nutrition, and mental wellness to the young talent of Indian football.

The Academy was inaugurated by Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, June 19.

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“The boys’ programme is the second such project in the country (after Bhubaneswar), while the girls’ programme is the first in India and only the second of its kind in the world after Hong Kong,” the AIFF said in a release.

The FIFA-AIFF Telangana Talent Academy for boys and girls were jointly inaugurated by the Hon'ble Governor of Telangana, Shri @ShivPShukla_Gov, and the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri @revanth_anumula, at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. 🆕⚽️



The boys’… pic.twitter.com/7ZSaH8jMby — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) June 20, 2026

“The establishment of the FIFA-AIFF Telangana Talent Academy, under FIFA’s Talent Development Scheme, has been made possible through the collaboration between FIFA, AIFF, the Government of Telangana and the Sports Authority of Telangana.”