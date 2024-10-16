Hyderabad gets its first J Pods at RGIA: All you need to know

As post-pandemic travel booms, airports are becoming increasingly important transit hubs. When long layovers and flight delays come into play, passengers are often left with uncomfortable waiting areas or expensive lounges as their only options.

Recognizing the need for restful spaces within its bustling terminal, Hyderabad‘s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has taken a significant step forward in traveler convenience.

Recently, the airport has introduced innovative sleeping pods, designed to provide a private environment for weary passengers.

For the uninitiated, J Pods, also known as capsule hotels, are small, bed-sized rooms that are a budget-friendly alternative to traditional hotels. Originating from Japan, these capsule hotels have been adapted for airports around the world.

Image Source: J Pod

J Pod: A comfortable alternative

Starting at Rs 500, these newly launched J Pod offer a perfect solution for passengers seeking comfort and privacy without the high cost of lounges.

These compact yet functional sleeping pods are equipped with modern amenities, such as charging ports, AC, and cozy bedding. Furthermore, the POD Hotel is strategically located at the Arrivals, Level-C terminal, catering to both international and domestic travelers.

The J Pod have options for everyone, catering to a variety of traveler needs. The classic pod is perfect for individual travelers seeking a cozy retreat, while the ladies-only pod provides added privacy and security for female passengers. For those seeking solitude, the private pod offers closed doors to unwind without disturbances. The double bed pod ensures ample space for two and is also designed for differently-abled individuals.

Classic Pod (Image Source: J Pod)

The POD Hotel includes separate locker areas for footwear and luggage, ensuring that personal belongings are secure while guests rest. Although the washrooms are not attached, they are conveniently located just a few meters away and include shower rooms for added comfort.

Moreover, the J Pod facility features a lounge area where travelers can unwind, watch TV, or get some work done. While food is not permitted inside the pods, there are various dining options on the Hyderabad airport, allowing guests to indulge in a meal before or after their stay.

As airports adapt to the needs of modern passengers, the J pods exemplify a commitment to enhancing the overall travel experience, making long waits a little more bearable and inviting.

Image Source: J Pod

Have you checked out the J Pod at Hyderabad airport yet? Comment below.