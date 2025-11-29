Hyderabad just got its newest winter attraction, and parents looking for a weekend plan that keeps the little ones entertained finally have an easy answer. The ongoing Winter Utsav Mela at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, has unveiled a giant artificial waterfall and an Antarctica-themed zone that is quickly becoming the city’s favourite family spot this season.

Unique attraction at Winter Utsav Mela

Walk into the venue, and you will hear it before you see it with the steady gush of water cascading down a towering setup, complete with mist, soft lighting, and a chilly ambience that instantly pulls children toward it. The 60-foot installation is designed to mimic a real waterfall, giving visitors the thrill of standing near a waterfall without ever leaving the city.

What makes this attraction a hit is how interactive the space is. Visitors can walk around the waterfall area, pose for photos for Instagram, and explore the surrounding winter decor that includes snow props, icy arches, Antarctic animals and frosted cut-outs. The Winter Utsav Mela is a rare chance to experience a slice of winter magic right in the middle of Hyderabad.

Beyond the waterfall, the Winter Utsav Mela also offers food stalls, 100+ shopping stalls, games, and rides, making it a full evening plan rather than a short stop. The open-air setting at Necklace Road adds to the charm, letting families stroll, snack, and unwind with Hussain Sagar’s breeze in the background.

If you have been searching for a kid-friendly outing to break the routine, this might just be the perfect pick. The mela is currently running at People’s Plaza till January 18, 2026. The timings are 4 pm to 10:30 pm, making it ideal for after-school or weekend visits.