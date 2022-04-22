Hyderabad gets respite from scorching heat as sudden rainfall hits city

Hyderabad: Sudden rainfall in Hyderabad on Thursday brought some respite from the scorching heat. The city is likely to witness rainfall for the next four days.

On Thursday evening till 6 p.m., Balanagar received rainfall of 15.5 mm whereas, Khairatabad, Hydernagar, Kukatpally, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, and Bandlaguda recorded rainfall of 13 mm, 10.3 mm, 10.3mm, 7.5 mm, 5 mm and 3.8 mm respectively.

Meanwhile, flights coming to Hyderabad from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Visakhapatnam were diverted to other cities.

The Delhi-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Bengaluru while the Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Nagpur. The Mumbai-Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad flights were diverted to Vijayawada.

Rainfall in Hyderabad to continue

As per a prediction made by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of Telangana will witness very light to moderate rainfall for the next four days.

In the city, the maximum and minimum temperatures on April 22 are likely to be around 39 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD has also issued a thunderstorm and lightning alert for places including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Adilabad, Nirmal, Medak, Vikarabad, Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba, Narayanpet, and Kamareddy.

Season’s hottest day

On Thursday, Hyderabad reported the season’s hottest day. The temperature in the city has been recorded at 40.6 degrees.

Despite some relief brought by the sudden rainfall in Hyderabad and other districts in Telangana, the State Meteorological Centre has urged people to avoid going out from 12 noon to 3 pm.