Hyderabad: Ghazal, shayari night at Moazzam Jahi market on Sep 28

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to host a mesmerizing evening of ghazals and shayari (poetry) on Saturday, September 28, at the Moazzam Jahi market in Hyderabad.

Ghazals and shayari have long been an integral part of the city’s artistic landscape, and ‘Ghazal aur Shayar ki Shaam’ aims to showcase the best of this tradition.

‘Ghazal aur Shayar ki Shaam’ promises to be a captivating event that will transport attendees into a world of soulful melodies and heartfelt expressions.

Enthusiasts can book their tickets in advance on the BookMyShow portal.

"GHMC presents 'Ghazal aur Shayar ki Shaam'

An evening of soulful poetry and enchanting ghazals. Don’t miss out! Date: 28 September 2024

a post by Zonal Commissioner Khairatabad, GHMC read.