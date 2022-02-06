Hyderabad: GHMC asks traders to renew licence by March 31

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday urged traders to renew their licences by March 31 to avoid penalties.

As per the rules under a Government Order issued in 2017, the licence is renewed shortly after the renewal fee is paid. In case traders fail to renew the licence and conduct their business based on the expired licence, the GHMC has the authority to impose a 100 percent penalty on them. A fine of 10 percent is also imposed until the trader has gained a renewed licence.

According to a press release from the civic body, the traders could apply for the licence online. “All the traders are requested to obtain trade licence by making online payment, they can renew their licence by March 31 at any e-seva centres or Citizen Service Centres of the corporation. Further information can be obtained by visiting the GHMC site.

“Traders who renew their licence between April 1 and May 30 will be imposed 25 per cent of the licence fee as a penalty. The traders who renew their licence from May 31 on wards, will be imposed 50 percent of the licence fee as a penalty” added the press release.