Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner asks officials to repair streetlights

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Amrapali Kata on Friday, July 5, asked officials to not be careless with regard to the maintenance of street lights.

She reviewed the maintenance of street lights with ESL representatives and Additional Commissioners at the GHMC office, during which she stated that repairs should be done immediately in view of the monsoon season.

During the meeting, the GHMC commissioner said that if the street lights are not lit at night, people will face difficulties.

Kata also directed the agency responsible to ensure that buffer stock is available. GHMC officials have also been asked to install additional street lights at temples during the upcoming Bonalu festival so that devotees do not face any issues.