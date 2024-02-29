Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner inspects progress of Amberpet flyover

Hyderabad: Commissioner of GHMC Ronald Rose and Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran, along with chief engineer Devanand, inspected the progress of the Amberpet flyover on Thursday, February 29.

According to the official press release, the commissioner instructed the officials to accelerate the land acquisition process for pending properties during the inspection.

He also urged them to acquire the front portion of the apartment facing the roadside, where it is obstructing the free flow of traffic on the approach road.

Further, he instructed the officials to remove the other obstacles without affecting the main building of other properties, which are leftover works as per alignment.

Simultaneously, Commissioner Ronald asked the officials to get a small portion adjacent to the Masjid at Quadri Bagh and also to shift the transformer beside Mahakali Temple Amberpet, and clear small structures that are obstructing the service road opposite the Gandhi statue.

Later, the commissioner and zonal commissioner visited Chanchalguda Press Road and the Saidabad area.